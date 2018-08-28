Chance of sunshine in North East as weather remains dry and cloudy

There's a chance of some sunny spells today - but while it will remain cloudy, no rain is forecast.

Families are enjoying the last of the summer holidays as the six weeks look set to end a lot cooler than they began.

Today is expected to be dry but generally cloudy with brief sunny spells, turning a little brighter into the afternoon with spells of mainly hazy sunshine. The maximum temperature is expected to be 20 °C.

Tonight will see a dry evening with some clear spells and cloud thickening from the north through the early hours, followed by some outbreaks of rain which will affect most places by dawn. Temperatures will fall as low as 11 °C in the night.

Wednesday will begin wet, with rain clearing away through the morning to leave a bright afternoon with some sunny spells. Some isolated showers may then develop for a time, but turning drier later. The Maximum temperature will be18 °C.