Chance to have your say on £1.4m Hartlepool waterfront plans

People are being encouraged to comment on £1.4m proposals to signal the start of the development of the former Jacksons Landing site and surrounding area.

Councillors have given their blessing to a series of initial projects for the Hartlepool Waterfront development.

A water activity centre, grassed areas, sculpture trail, boundary seating and new LED lighting aim to provide “a statement of intent” by Hartlepool Borough Council.

People can find out more about the projects and comment on them at a drop-in consultation event on Thursday, March 1.

It takes place at Community Hub Central in York Road from 2pm to 6pm.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chair of the council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “The long-term plan is to develop the Hartlepool Waterfront as a landmark destination with a mix of civic, cultural, leisure and visitor attractions to complement the restaurants, cafes, bars and shops within the wider Hartlepool Marina area.

“However, as the Hartlepool Waterfront site will be developed in phases over a period of time, it’s important to deliver a series of initial projects to attract interest and potential investment and to begin to change the perception of the site.

“I would encourage people to take part in the consultation and tell us what they think of these proposed initial projects.”

The plan for a water activity centre has been developed in partnership with Hartlepool Marina and its On Water Training arm which helps people to try a range of activities such as paddle boarding in the dock.

It is intended to start work on site in September following the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival.

Anyone who cannot make Thursday’s drop in event can also view the plans and comment online.

Log on to www.hartlepool.gov.uk/hartlepoolwaterfrontconsultation from March 1 to Wednesday, March 21.

For more information, contact Rob Smith, the council’s principal regeneration officer, on (01429) 857072.