Chance to help ‘influence decisions’ by voting for your local councillors

People in Hartlepool are being urged to use their vote in the local elections today.

Voters go to the polls today as a third of councillors in the town are up for election.

There will be the chance to vote for one councillor in each of the 11 Hartlepool Borough Council wards when polls are open between 7am and 10pm today.

People are being urged not to waste their vote and get involved in local democracy and help influence decisions about local council services.

Gill Alexander, returning officer at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “As always, we would encourage people to exercise their vote in this week’s Hartlepool local elections – it is their opportunity to make their voice heard and influence decisions about services at a local level through the election of a councillor for their local ward.”

There are several Independent representatives standing for election in the poll as well as representatives standing for the Labour Party, Conservatives, Green Party, Putting Hartlepool First, and the For Britain Movement.

People in the town have the opportunity to take part in a postal vote or go to their local designated polling stations set up across the town in a range of public buildings including, schools, community centres, churches, a hotel and a barbers. The location of your polling station will be on your poll card.

Polling stations include:

Burn Valley Ward

Eldon Grove Bowling Club, Eldon Grove

St Matthews Community Centre, Elwick Road

Walmsley Hall, Osborne Road/Stanhope Avenue

Main Hall Stranton Academy, Southburn Terrace

Oxford Road Baptist Church, Caledonian Road

De Bruce Ward

Barnard Grove Primary School, Infant entrance from King Oswy Drive

Space to Learn, King Oswy Drive

Main Hall, West View Community Centre, Miers Avenue

St Thomas Mores Parish Centre, rear of the Presbytery, Easington Road

Fens & Rossmere Ward

The Mowbray, Mowbray Road

Heron Room, Fens Primary School, Mowbray Road

The Barber Shop, Owton Manor Lane

Rossmere/Ardrossan Community Building, Rossmere Way

Room 1, Rossmere Centre, Rossmere Way

Foggy Furze Ward

Browning Avenue Baptist Church, Browning Avenue

Kingsley Children’s Centre, Taybrooke Avenue

Inspirations Garden Centre, Tanfield Road

Nursery St Cuthberts Primary School, Stratford Road

Entrance Area, Belle Vue Community Sports Centre, Kendal Road

Hart Ward

Hart Village Hall, Front Street

St Marks Community Centre, Clavering Road

Communal Lounge, Bamburgh Court, Bamburgh Road

The Entrance, Hartfields Retirement Village, Hartfields Manor

Portable Unit, Merlin Way/Siskin Close

Headland &Harbour Ward

Phoenix Centre, Hindpool Close

Headland Community Fire Station

Constables Lounge Borough Hall

Hartlepool Divers Club, Harbour Walk

Burbank Community Centre, Burbank Street entrance

Jesmond Ward

Throston Grange Branch Library, Glamorgan Grove

Throston Youth Project (Boys Welfare), Wiltshire Way

Foundation Stage, Jesmond Gardens Primary School Jesmond Gardens

Chatham Conservatory, Chatham House, Chatham Road

The Annexe, Wharton Terrace

Manor House Ward

Community Room, Grange Primary School, Owton Manor Lane

Dining Room Eskdale Academy, Eskdale Road

Training Room, Owton Manor Community Centre, Wynyard Road

St Columba Centre, Dryden Road

Rift House Community Building, Masefield Road

Owton Manor Baptist Church, Catcote Road

Rural West Ward

Bowls Pavilion, Ward Jackson Park, The Parade

Hartlepool Cricket Club, Park Drive

School House, High Tunstall College of Science, Elwick Road

Dalton Piercy Village Hall, Dalton Piercy

Elwick Women’s Institute Hall, The Green

Lounge 3 Wynyard Woods Grange, Wynyard Woods

Greatham Community Centre, Front Street

Seaton Ward

The Staincliffe Hotel, The Cliff

Seaton Carew Branch Library, Station Lane

Seaton Carew Sports & Social Club (Cricket Club Club), Elizabeth Way

Main Hall, Jutland Road Community Centre, Jutland Road

Golden Flatts Community Resource Centre, Seaton Lane

Victoria Ward

St Luke’s Church Hall, Tunstall Avenue

Portable Unit, Hartlepool Supporters Club Car Park, Sandringham Road

Entrance Foyer, Mill House Leisure Centre, Raby Road

Lynnfield Community & Learning Centre, Creche Area, access through garden, Elcho Street

Central Library, York Road