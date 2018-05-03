Chance to help ‘influence decisions’ by voting for your local councillors

People in Hartlepool are being urged to use their vote in the local elections today.
Voters go to the polls today as a third of councillors in the town are up for election.
There will be the chance to vote for one councillor in each of the 11 Hartlepool Borough Council wards when polls are open between 7am and 10pm today.
People are being urged not to waste their vote and get involved in local democracy and help influence decisions about local council services.
Gill Alexander, returning officer at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “As always, we would encourage people to exercise their vote in this week’s Hartlepool local elections – it is their opportunity to make their voice heard and influence decisions about services at a local level through the election of a councillor for their local ward.”
There are several Independent representatives standing for election in the poll as well as representatives standing for the Labour Party, Conservatives, Green Party, Putting Hartlepool First, and the For Britain Movement.
People in the town have the opportunity to take part in a postal vote or go to their local designated polling stations set up across the town in a range of public buildings including, schools, community centres, churches, a hotel and a barbers. The location of your polling station will be on your poll card.
Polling stations include:
Burn Valley Ward
Eldon Grove Bowling Club, Eldon Grove
St Matthews Community Centre, Elwick Road
Walmsley Hall, Osborne Road/Stanhope Avenue
Main Hall Stranton Academy, Southburn Terrace
Oxford Road Baptist Church, Caledonian Road
De Bruce Ward
Barnard Grove Primary School, Infant entrance from King Oswy Drive
Space to Learn, King Oswy Drive
Main Hall, West View Community Centre, Miers Avenue
St Thomas Mores Parish Centre, rear of the Presbytery, Easington Road
Fens & Rossmere Ward
The Mowbray, Mowbray Road
Heron Room, Fens Primary School, Mowbray Road
The Barber Shop, Owton Manor Lane
Rossmere/Ardrossan Community Building, Rossmere Way
Room 1, Rossmere Centre, Rossmere Way
Foggy Furze Ward
Browning Avenue Baptist Church, Browning Avenue
Kingsley Children’s Centre, Taybrooke Avenue
Inspirations Garden Centre, Tanfield Road
Nursery St Cuthberts Primary School, Stratford Road
Entrance Area, Belle Vue Community Sports Centre, Kendal Road
Hart Ward
Hart Village Hall, Front Street
St Marks Community Centre, Clavering Road
Communal Lounge, Bamburgh Court, Bamburgh Road
The Entrance, Hartfields Retirement Village, Hartfields Manor
Portable Unit, Merlin Way/Siskin Close
Headland &Harbour Ward
Phoenix Centre, Hindpool Close
Headland Community Fire Station
Constables Lounge Borough Hall
Hartlepool Divers Club, Harbour Walk
Burbank Community Centre, Burbank Street entrance
Jesmond Ward
Throston Grange Branch Library, Glamorgan Grove
Throston Youth Project (Boys Welfare), Wiltshire Way
Foundation Stage, Jesmond Gardens Primary School Jesmond Gardens
Chatham Conservatory, Chatham House, Chatham Road
The Annexe, Wharton Terrace
Manor House Ward
Community Room, Grange Primary School, Owton Manor Lane
Dining Room Eskdale Academy, Eskdale Road
Training Room, Owton Manor Community Centre, Wynyard Road
St Columba Centre, Dryden Road
Rift House Community Building, Masefield Road
Owton Manor Baptist Church, Catcote Road
Rural West Ward
Bowls Pavilion, Ward Jackson Park, The Parade
Hartlepool Cricket Club, Park Drive
School House, High Tunstall College of Science, Elwick Road
Dalton Piercy Village Hall, Dalton Piercy
Elwick Women’s Institute Hall, The Green
Lounge 3 Wynyard Woods Grange, Wynyard Woods
Greatham Community Centre, Front Street
Seaton Ward
The Staincliffe Hotel, The Cliff
Seaton Carew Branch Library, Station Lane
Seaton Carew Sports & Social Club (Cricket Club Club), Elizabeth Way
Main Hall, Jutland Road Community Centre, Jutland Road
Golden Flatts Community Resource Centre, Seaton Lane
Victoria Ward
St Luke’s Church Hall, Tunstall Avenue
Portable Unit, Hartlepool Supporters Club Car Park, Sandringham Road
Entrance Foyer, Mill House Leisure Centre, Raby Road
Lynnfield Community & Learning Centre, Creche Area, access through garden, Elcho Street
Central Library, York Road