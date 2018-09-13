Charity fundraiser set to tee off for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice

Organisers of an annual charity golf day are hoping to reach their £200,000 fundraising total.

Preparations are underway at Alice House Hospice for a Charity golf tournament held at The Wynyard Club on September 28, which is one of their biggest annual fundraising events.

The event is sponsored by Drive Vauxhall and Fine & Country Estate Agents, who are both entering teams.

Also playing is the event’s lead organiser, Rob Hoskins, a long-term Alice House supporter who plays a key role in hosting these events, which have to date generated over £180,000 for hospice patient care.

This year’s sell-out event is on track to break the £200,000 barrier and Rob’s dedication has been celebrated by naming a room after him within the hospice.

The event includes a four-ball competition, followed by dinner and presentations, along with a raffle and auction, among the prizes is a 1966 World Cup England shirt signed by the surviving players, which is expected to generate a substantial amount at auction.

Carol Sennett, a fundraiser at the hospice, said: “We are hugely grateful to Rob, our sponsors and all the teams for supporting this continuously successful event. It is these kinds of events that help to ensure we can continue to provide our wide range of services to the local communities of Hartlepool and East Durham.

“On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I’d like to convey our most sincere thanks.”

Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

It will cost £3.2million to continue providing the current range of services this year, yet Alice House Hospice receives only 15% government funding.

The outstanding £2.7million must be raised through the local community and other fundraising initiatives.