Charity golf tournament hits £200,000 fundraising milestone for Alice House Hospice

A popular charity golf tournament has seen another hugely successful year and broken the milestone of £200,000 raised for Alice House Hospice since it began.

The annual competition at The Wynyard Club, organised by Alice House supporter Rob Hoskins has been going for over a decade and is now known as one of the region’s best and most successful golf events.

The day was a sell-out with 26 teams competing for 1st and 2nd place prizes, as well as other spot prizes along the way, including putting and chipping competitions.

Hospitality had been arranged around the course and after completing their 18 holes, players enjoyed a meal and prize giving, followed by raffle and auction back at the clubhouse.

Rob recruited the teams, sourced prizes and organised the format of the day. He also welcomed back regular sponsors Drive Vauxhall and Fine & Country Estate Agents, both who entered teams.

Hartlepool Golf Pro Graeme Storm also attended the day and compered part of the event.

Rob’s team won first place in the competition, followed by runners up David Carr Durham.

Over £25,000 was raised on the day, taking Rob’s fundraising running total over £200,000 to date.

Rob has also taken part in the Great North Run in support of the hospice for the last two years, with friends and family who also support his golf day.

He has received a number of accolades from the charity and in 2017 The Rob Hoskins Family Room was named in honour of his outstanding contribution.

Greg Hildreth, a fundraiser at Alice House said “We are delighted with the ongoing success and popularity of the golf day, which would not be possible without the remarkable dedication and support from Rob, as well as his friends and family.

Huge appreciation also goes out to our sponsors, prize donors, all teams and everyone who volunteered

their time or resources to make this day so great.”

Rob added “It’s great to be able to support this fantastic charity and see this event grow into such a successful fundraiser – thanks to all who continue to support the event and fund care for hospice patients.”