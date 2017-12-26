Charity’s thanks after ‘thousands of items’ donated to foodbank

Bosses at a charity helping people in financial difficulty say they have been overwhelmed by the support of a local company.

East Durham Trust, based in Peterlee, has received cash and food to support their emergency food parcel service from Caterpillar, which has a manufacturing plant is based in the town.

The charity has received a timely boost in donations given the anticipated surge in demand over the festive season.

Trust chief executive Malcolm Fallow said: “From the local pensioner donating a few tins through to corporate donations such as this, we have witnessed an upsurge in demonstrations of generosity.

“However, as the financial demands of Christmas begin to bite and with the rollout of Universal Credit affecting our most vulnerable people, there will be a corresponding increase in the need for our services.”

The Caterpillar gesture included thousands of individual food items as well as a financial donation and the initiative was supported throughout the organisation with management, Unite the Union and apprentices all getting behind the appeal.

Mr Fallow added: “This donation from Caterpillar is an incredible example of human kindness and of people simply caring for those less well off than themselves.”

Phil Handley, from MD Caterpillar Articulated Trucks added: “It is heart-warming to see the support and commitment that the Caterpillar Peterlee Team has given.”

Christopher Fairs, HR manager from Caterpillar said: “ I am extremely proud of our efforts for both of these causes due to the positive impacts they will have.”