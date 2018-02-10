Cheap bus travel for Hartlepool kids this half term

Cut price bus travel is on offer for children in Hartlepool this half term break.

Travel for 10p for under-16s is available from Stagecoach North East until Sunday February 18 when bought with an adult Hartlepool dayrider, Teesside/Hartlepool dayrider plus and Hartlepool megarider or Teesside/Hartlepool megarider plus tickets.

The bus operator is helping to keep the young ones happy with lots of activities and entertainment on offer across the Tees Valley, such as catching a film at Vue Cinema, seeing the wildlife at Saltholme Wildlife Reserve or getting all at sea with the Hartlepool Maritime Experience.

Up to two children aged under 16 can travel for 10p when they board with a full paying adult, and up to four under five-year-olds can travel for free.

Jason Astley, Operations Manager at Stagecoach North East’s Hartlepool depot, said: “To help keep the children entertained during the school holidays, we have once again brought back this great offer.

"There are so many things to see and do, with movies, shopping, sports and leisure activities on our doorstep, and this great value ticket means families can have an affordable day out over half term without the hassle of driving or parking.”

A seven-day megarider adult ticket is available onboard for £11.50 and allows unlimited travel on all Stagecoach buses throughout Hartlepool.

The dayrider ticket is £3.60 per adult and the dayrider plus ticket is £5.30 for an adult, bringing unlimited travel on all Stagecoach buses throughout Teesside and Hartlepool.

