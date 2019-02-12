Check out the latest display of Hartlepool’s incredible Knitted Bible as it returns to the North East

A Hartlepool church’s congregation are engaging people across the country with their incredible Biblical yarns.

Parishioners at St George’s United Reformed Church have created the exhibition, The Knitted Bible, which consists of 33 knitted Biblical scenes.

A scene from the last supper as part of the Knitted Bible display depicting Bible stories.

The project incorporates hundreds of knitted figures which feature in knitted scenes depicting stories such as Adam and Eve, The Last Supper, and Noah’s Ark.

It has been touring the country for number of years with the aim of engaging school children and the public in the religious tales.

And this week it has returned to the North East, appearing at a Cleadon Church of England Academy in South Tyneside.

Pupils at the school on Boldon Lane in Cleadon will be able to see the exhibition at their school and learn from the stories.

Cleadon Church of England Academy charter school pupil Joshua Markqick with the shepherd and his flock as part of the Knitted Bible.

Members of the public are also invited to check out the impressive display each day from 2.45pm to 4.15pm until Thursday.

Mel Adams, senior educational practitioner at the school, said: “The congregation at St George’s United Reformed Church in Hartlepool have made the exhibition which features 33 knitted scenes from the Bible. “The figures are about 20cm tall and feature the likes of Creation, Adam and Eve, Noah’s Ark, the Birth of Jesus and the Crucifixion.

“It’s really impressive and it travels the country. “It was at Chester Cathedral before us and we have been on a waiting list to have it for 18 months.”

The knitted exhibition was first spotted by the school at St Mark’s and St Cuthbert’s Church in South Shields and after being blown away by it, the school applied to have it on display at their school.

Cleadon Church of England Academy charter school pupils (left to right) Matthew Blower, Adam Coatsworth and Aimee Lowes depicting the Last Supper.

Staff member Mel travelled down to Chester to pick up the figures last week and bring them to the school.

She continued: “The knitted figures present the stories in another way. “Some of the stories we know and some of them are less obvious, but even if you are not very religious the amount of work and craftsmanship is unbelievable.

“With each scene there is an explanation where the story has been condensed. “It is accessible for all ages and we have set up a time table for the children to have a look at it. “Even the nursery children will be visiting it in small groups with a couple of members of staff who will explain the stories to them.”

After it has been at the school the Knitted Bible is due to travel to Liverpool and then on to Gateshead and Newcastle as it continues touring the country.