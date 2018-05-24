Check out the yo-yo skills set to wow crowds in Hartlepool

A yo-yo world champion is coming to Hartlepool – and just look at his skills!

Gentry Stein is set to wow crowds at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on Monday.

He will appear at the Entertainer Toy Shop, which is just one of six stores he will showcase his talents at before heading to the UK yo-yo championship next month.

Gentry will be joined by Hans Van Dan Elzen – also known as ‘YoHans’ – between 9am and 4pm as he demonstrates some of the tricks which have won him top prizes.

YoHans, meanwhile, was one of the driving forces behind the yo-yo craze 20 years ago, and has made numerous TV appearances.

In 2003, he launched YoYoFactory, which focuses on creating unique patented technology that would make playing with a yo-yo a more enjoyable experience for beginners and world champions alike.

They will perform on the hour from 9am until 4pm for 25 minutes at a time, giving people a chance to learn how to do some of their tricks and walk away with prizes.

They will be signing autographs and answering questions.

Shopping centre manager Mark Rycraft said: “This is the first time we have welcomed a yo-yo world champion to the centre and we’re very excited to see this exhilarating sportsman in action.

“I’m sure there are many devotees out there and this will be a fantastic opportunity to get up close and see these highly-skilled experts in action.”

The Hartlepool visit is part of a tour that will also see Gentry perform at The Entertainer stores in Warrington, Birmingham, Uxbridge, Crawley and Brighton.

The tour will come to an end in London on June 9, where he will compete in the UK National Yo-Yo Contest.