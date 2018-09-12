Check out which hair salon hopes to be a cut above the rest in prestigious awards

A Hartlepool hair salon will be going head to head with others from across the region in the hope of winning a top industry award.

Anna Campbell Hairdressing in York Road has been put forward by loyal clients for an honour in the North East Hair and Beauty Awards.

The salon, owned by experienced hairdresser Anna Campbell, is shortlisted for the 5* Salon of the Year award in the Cleveland category.

The team are now eagerly awaiting an awards evening at the Marriott Hotel in Newcastle on Sunday, September 23, to find out if they have won.

The night will bring together outstanding professionals in the North East’s beauty industry to celebrate their work.

The nomination is the salon’s second award nomination in less than 12 months, after being shortlisted in the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

Previously Anna Campbell Hairdressing has won the Mail’s Salon of the Year Award, which was also down to public vote.

Anna has been in the hair and beauty industry for 27 years and has been a salon owner for 12 years.

She said put her success down to her loyal client base who she says enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of the salon.

The salon has around 6,000 clients on its books.

Anna also praised her team of staff, saying: “I am thrilled we have been nominated by our loyal client base for this award.

“The salon is going from strength to strength and has a fantastic team supported by clients who have visited the salon for more than 20 years.

“Clients will always come first at Anna Campbell Hairdressing where customer service along with great hair and beauty services are delivered.”