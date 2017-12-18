Cheers! Winner of Hartlepool Mail Pub of the Year revealed

A Hartlepool pub is raising a glass in celebration after winning the Mail’s Pub of the Year crown for a second year running.

The Globe, on The Headland, beat competition from bars across the town to secure the title after Hartlepool Mail readers voted for their favourite from a long list of nominees.

The Globe landlady Claire Stephenson.

Landlady Claire Stephenson, who has been running the pub for nearly two years, was delighted that the pub had picked up the accolade once again. She put the pub’s success down to their loyal customers and said the award was for them all.

“Myself and our regulars are over the moon to have won again,” she said.

“This is the second year that we have won it since I have been here and I put it down to the regulars, this award is for them.

“People just come in and enjoy themselves and there is a cosy atmosphere.

“It is a home from home for many people and it is a part of the community.”

The pub which won the Mail’s Pub of the Year title last year, also won the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Community Pub of the Year award that same year.

The award, received in April 2016, ensured outgoing landlords Phil and Liz Hall retired on a high.

And Claire paid tribute to the way its former landlords had kept it a traditional cosy pub and said that it was something she has ensured remains at its heart.

Since taking over, the pub has been renovated to give it a face-lift, but Claire said it was important to her that she kept it a traditional pub and a cosy venue that customers enjoyed coming to time and time again.

She said: “It is the same but different, we kept it traditional. “We have two open fires which help to keep it cosy.”

Claire, who has been a landlady for 25 years elsewhere in Hartlepool, said she loves her job, so it meant a lot to her that people voted for The Globe to win the award once again.

She added: “I love the Headland and I love the pub - I used to come drinking here.

“We have very loyal customers and I love it here.”

The annual competition was launched in the Mail back in September and called on punters to tell us what makes a perfect pub.

Readers were asked to select their favourite venues from dozens of pubs across the town so that a shortlist of 10 top pubs could be drawn up.

To vote people had to pick up a copy of the Hartlepool Mail and send in the coupon with their favourite.

Those who made the shortlist then went to public vote once again and readers had until Friday, November 24 to send in their vote.

Those in the top 10 shortlist included Wellington; Duke of Cleveland; New Inn; The Clarendon; Causeway; The Stag and Monkey; The Hope & Anchor; Nursery Inn and King Johns Tavern.