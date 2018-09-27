Chef trained by Raymond Blanc ready to serve first diners at new restaurant

A chef who was trained by Michelin-starred culinary legend Raymond Blanc is set to open a new restaurant tomorrow.

The first stage of The Impeccable Pig will open its doors tomorrow, offering bistro-style food and fine wines in what its team say is a "friendly but stylish environment."

Chris Finnigan trained with Raymond Blanc, seen here at celebrations for one of his own restaurants.

The restaurant is the latest addition to the Ramside Estates portfolio and comes after the company purchased the Grade II listed building, which was formerly known as the Hope Inn.

Now, with chef Chris Finnigan at the helm, The Impeccable Pig will offer an extensive menu, with food available seven days a week.

Chris has years of experience, having served an apprenticeship at Le Manoir under culinary legend Raymond Blanc and worked in several other Michelin-starred restaurants.

The Sedgefield restaurant will serve casual lunch or dinner and is also billed as a venue for a special occasion or celebration.

The restaurant will welcome guests from tomorrow.

Meat-lovers can get their teeth into Josper grill-cooked steaks, all from cattle sourced locally from grass farms in and around the Durham area and aged for 28 days.

Other dishes will include lobster thermidor, grilled halibut, herb-buttered new potatoes, chunky tartar, chicken Parmigiano and there are also a number of vegetarian and vegan alternatives.

Sharing platters, pizzas, sandwiches and daily specials will also be available, along with a ‘piglets’ menu for children and a Sunday lunch option.

Private dining is also possible in a new mezzanine room which can seat up to 18 guests around a unique feature dining table.

The restaurant is also hoping to make its name through its extensive wine list, with more than 170 different wines, which includes Most Impeccable - a selection from well-known and much-loved producers – and Curious Creatures, a collection of unusual grape varieties which are likely to be less well known.

The restaurant will also offer a range of French beers and ciders and a large choice of spirits including 20 different gins and 10 tonics, more than 25 whiskies and a selection of local, real ales.

For guests who want to make a night of it, The Impeccable Pig will house 10 individually styled rooms, which are on course to open mid-October.

General manager Pierre Bertolotti believes The Impeccable Pig will be a huge asset to the area.

“We can’t wait to show the first stage of this amazing transformation with the opening of the restaurant,” he said.

“We believe it will fast become the go-to place for the whole area and that everyone will be impressed with not only the look of the pub and restaurant, but also by the fantastic food we are going to offer.”

The Impeccable Pig is serving food daily from noon, while a Sunday lunch menu will be available each week from noon to 8pm.