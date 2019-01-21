Chief Constable of Cleveland Police quits after a year in the role amid 'serious' allegations

The Chief Constable of Cleveland Police has resigned just a year after taking over after 'serious' allegations emerged about his conduct.

Mike Veale, who arrived from Wiltshire Police in January last year, has stood down with immediate affect.

Mike Veale

Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said today an investigation was under way into allegations against Mr Veale

He said: "My office has been made aware of allegations about the behaviour of Chief Constable Mike Veale.

"On Friday 18th January Mr Veale resigned with immediate effect.

"Due to the serious nature of the allegations, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

"I am proud to oversee a police force where such allegations are always taken seriously.

"It is important that the appropriate processes are allowed to take effect and as a result, I am unable to comment further on this matter.

"Arrangements to secure an Interim Chief Constable are in the advanced stages and an announcement will be made later today. The current Cleveland Police leadership structure remains unchanged.

"As an organisation, Cleveland Police has undergone a comprehensive programme of transformation and improvement, which has been recognised by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services.

"I am determined to ensure this progress will continue as I look to recruit a permanent replacement.

"I want to reassure our communities that the same dedicated and compassionate officers and staff, who bravely serve the people of Cleveland every day, will continue to work hard to keep you safe.”

Mike Veale was highly critical of the Government's police funding formula, after a BBC report revealed Hartlepool had been left without any officers on a Saturday night as a result of staffing cuts.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill said: ‘Hartlepool has been the focus of national news recently where it was exposed that our police were dangerously under resourced and crime was on the increase as a consequence.

"That national exposure led to an immediate meeting between me and Mike Veale and the beginning of a much tougher approach to visible policing and tackling crime in the town.

"He was certainly determined to refocus efforts on tackling crime head on and building a bigger presence on our streets.

"I make no judgement other than to say the new Interim Chief really does need to carry on with that determination to clamp down heavily on crime in our town."

Mr Veale's appointment sparked a war of words between Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger and Mayor of Tees Valley Ben Houchen.

Mr Houchen said he had 'no faith' in the appointment, raising concerns that the former Wiltshire police chief had been criticised for the handling of accusations of historical child sex abuse against former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath and was being investigated for alleged misconduct relating to the case.

Mr Houchen also complained of comments attributed to Mr Veale regarding the treatment of sex offence complainants.

But Mr Coppinger hit back, referring to Mr Veale's 'outstanding' record.

Mr Houchen called on Mr Coppinger to resign today, taking to Twitter to say: "If ever there was a demonstration of how inept and useless PCC Barry Coppinger is, this is it.

"Our frontline officers and the public deserve better. Much better!

"Barry should resign immediately."

A spokeswoman for Mr Coppinger said a statement on Mr Veale's status would be released shortly.

Mr Veale has not been afraid to speak his mind since taking over the Cleveland hotseat, saying there had been 'significant failures of leadership historically' at the force.

And he was highly critical of the Government's latest funding announcement, condemning the national formula which determines how much forces receive.