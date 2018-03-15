Child friendly comic book convention returning to Hartlepool

Comic book and film fans do not have to wait long to get their next fix of convention action.

Following the success of Hartlepool Comic-Con at the Borough Hall on Sunday, organisers are already looking forward to their next event.

Iladar Taylor, 11, from Hartlepool as Tanya von Degurechaff, the main protagonist from a Japanese novel, at Hartlepool Comic-Con.

Hartlepool Mini-Con will take place at the Best Western Grand Hotel in Swainson Street on Sunday, May 27.

Once again there will be superhero and sci-fi fun galore and special guests with children and families in mind.

Organisers Unleashed Events said: “With lightsabre training, Disney princesses and other costume characters, costume parade, geeky tombola and other great stuff going on it’s a great way spend your Sunday.”

Special guests for the event are still to be announced.

Hartlepool Comic-Con at The Borough Hall, Hartlepool.

On Sunday, fans lined up to get photos and autographs of Mad Max and Farscape star Virginia Hey; Mark Dexter, who has credits in Transformers, Doctor Who and sci-fi comedy series Red Dwarf to his name and Sandeep Mohan, who has appeared in a number of the recent Star Wars films.

Doors for Hartlepool Mini-Con open at 11am and entry is £3, while children under 12 get in for £2.

No tickets are required, just pay on the door.

Here are some more pictures of people enjoying Sunday’s Comic-Con.