Children dress as favourite characters in belated celebration of World Book Day

Children have been donning costumes to become their favourite literary characters in a belated celebration of World Book Day.

Dressing up for the day has become a popular tradition in the North East, with most schools encouraging pupils to come in to lessons as characters from books.

Millie and Harry Robinson, nine and five, as Pinocchio and Mister Geppetto

But this year the occasion was wiped out by the Beast from the East, with hundreds of schools closed due to the extreme weather.

This week some schools have been holding belated World Book Day celebrations. These are just a selection of pictures we've been sent in so far.

Mya-Grace Mcalindon, as sleeping beauty for World Book Day

Millie Mcdermont, aged nine, dressed as Violet from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory