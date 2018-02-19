Chip Shop of the Year finalists - help us choose Hartlepool’s winner

We asked you to help us find the best chip shop in the Hartlepool area area - and how you responded!

From a list of more than 20 entries we’ve got our 10 finalists for the Chip Shop Of The Year 2018.

Now the competition is all about finding who will be our number one.

You’ve given us 10 mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. They’re featured in no particular order in our gallery above.

What is it about your favourite that keeps you going back for more?

The food obviously will have a massive say. Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them?

What about the service and the welcome you receive?

Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be beaten?

So who do you want to win?

Scroll through the pictures above to view the shortlist, and then fill in the coupon which you’ll find in your Hartlepool Mail newspaper.

Simply return the coupon to us, stating the full name and address of the chippy you think is top of the shops.

The deadline for nominations is 10am on Friday, March 9, 2018.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted, and neither will any which are hand delivered, or received after the closing date.