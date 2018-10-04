Chocolate shop hoping for sweet taste of success when it opens at retail park

A world-renowned chocolate company is hoping to tickle the tastebuds of shoppers.

Swiss chocolatier, Lindt, is set to open the doors on its first North East store at Dalton Park in Murton.

Dalton Park retail outlet in Murton.

Arriving mid October, the luxury chocolate brand will create eight new jobs at the centre and offer Lindor pick and mix, premium gift boxes and hampers, baking goodies, chocolate spreads and much more to shoppers.

Work is well underway on the 1,315 sq ft store and will be located at Dalton Park’s central entrance, opposite Adidas Outlet.

Louise Thompson, Marketing Manager at Dalton Park, said: "Lindt is designed to be the ultimate destination for that sweet treat and I’m thrilled Dalton Park is the first store location for North East shoppers.

"Lindt is the first of two exciting brands arriving at Dalton Park this Autumn and we can’t wait to reveal more details about our other new retailer soon."

Gillian Hanson, Northern Area Manager for Lindt UK, said: "We’re very excited to be expanding the Lindt UK retail business to the North East, where we can bring new chocolate smiles to Dalton Park and its customers."