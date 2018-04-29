Chris Coleman's wife Charlotte says she's 'gutted' to be leaving Sunderland

Television presenter and journalist Charlotte Coleman says she is "gutted" to be leaving Wearside.

The broadcaster, who married Chris Coleman in 2015, tweeted after it was announced her husband was leaving Sunderland AFC and Ellis Short has sold the club to a consortium.

The sale is subjected to Football League approval.

Charlotte's message was posted just minutes after the news was confirmed in two statements from the club.

Tweeting via @seecharlottej, her short note: "Gutted to be leaving #Sunderland" has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and followers.

Charlotte is best known for her work as a Sky Sports presenter.

Among those to post messages after seeing her tweet is Julie Arkle, who said: "Thank you Chris and good luck with your future."

June Humphries said: "Good luck for the future" while Olwyn Willoughby added: "I’m gutted for you too."