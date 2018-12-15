editorial image

Christmas in Hartlepool: Ward Jackson Nativity play

The big day is just around the corner - but before we can celebrate, there’s plenty of time to enjoy the Christmas message.

Little angels at Ward Jackson C of E Primary School donned their best costumes, learned their lines and took to the stage as part of their annual nativity show - and it looked like a hit. See if you can spot your own shining star in our pictures.

Snowflakes In the Ward Jackson Nativity play.

1. A touch of snow

Angels In the Ward Jackson Nativity play.

2. Hark! The herald angels sing

Angels In the Ward Jackson Nativity play.

3. Heavenly chorus

Mary (Leah) and Joseph (Cody) In the Ward Jackson Nativity play.

4. Away in a manger

