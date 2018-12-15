Christmas in Hartlepool: Ward Jackson Primary nativity play
The big day is just around the corner - but before we can celebrate, there’s plenty of time to enjoy the Christmas message.
Little angels at Ward Jackson C of E Primary School donned their best costumes, learned their lines and took to the stage as part of their annual nativity show - and it looked like a hit. See if you can spot your own shining star in our pictures.
1. A touch of snow
Snowflakes In the Ward Jackson Nativity play.
2. Hark! The herald angels sing
Angels In the Ward Jackson Nativity play.
3. Heavenly chorus
Angels In the Ward Jackson Nativity play.
4. Away in a manger
Mary (Leah) and Joseph (Cody) In the Ward Jackson Nativity play.
