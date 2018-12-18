Christmas spirit comes to Hartlepool as businesses offer homeless a bed for the night

A Hartlepool business and hotel are coming together to show the true spirit of Christmas to help homeless people.

Town spa business Build A Spa, in Brenda Road, and the Douglas Hotel, in Grange Road, have teamed up to offer a bed, meal and warm welcome to people who could otherwise be on the cold streets.

Staff and managers at Build A Spa have agreed to use the money they would have spent on their Christmas party to book the hotel for anyone in need on Christmas Eve.

Managing director Jack Griffiths, 23, from Billingham, said: “It is just a nice thing to do.

“I’m all for supporting the homeless and have done a bit of work for homeless people in the past in Manchester.

“I know there are worse areas than Hartlepool, but it is not the best.

“I mentioned the idea to the lads and they were all happy to do it.

“Instead of putting the budget into a Christmas party we thought it could be used somewhere a little bit better.

“I rang a few hotels and The Douglas was the first one to agree to it and were more than happy to join in.

“A lot of people are putting people they know forward. Members of the public who have conversations with people that are sat on the street are ringing the hotel on their behalf.

The Douglas Hotel owner Raqueeb Ramzan and local business have teamed up to offer homeless people a night at the hotel

“Everyone is coming together with it. We hope it will be an annual thing.”

Owner of The Douglas Hotel, Raqueeb Ramzan, said he was delighted to help as it was something he had been thinking of doing for some time.

And after buying the hotel earlier this year he said he was in a position to help.

Raqueeb said: “I have wanted to do something like this for a while.

“We are offering accommodation, shower facilities and will give them a full English breakfast before they leave.

“We have had a massive response. For the rooms we have available we should definitely be full.

“It is the best time of year to do something like this.”

•Rooms can be booked by calling The Douglas Hotel on (01429) 272038.