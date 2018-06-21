Church Street in Hartlepool hoped to fully re-open in early August

Hartlepool’s Church Street is hoped to fully reopen to traffic in early August, providing the weather is kind.

The street has been out of bounds to traffic for several months as engineers carry out multi-million pound regeneration works on behalf of Hartlepool Borough Council.

Phase one of the major enhancement scheme is now complete with the reopening of the bottom section of the road.

Vehicles are once again able to use Church Street, between Mainsforth Terrace and Lynn Street (North).

The council is aiming for the whole road to reopen by early August.

A council spokesman said: “The bottom part of Church Street, from Mainsforth Terrace to Lynn Street, has reopened following various works including footpaths improvements, and general decluttering of street furniture, including some old metal canopies on buildings.

“Levels in the street have also been addressed so all the footpaths are flat and are wider and more open.

“The road surface has been renewed with a mixture of block surface and Tarmac in other parts.”

Work is progressing on two other sections of the street.

Between Lynn Street and Whitby Street, the level of the road and footpath are being reduced to address severe changes that have happened due to previous overlaying of the road.

New kerb lines and footpath paving are also being laid as well as a new road surface.

New kerb lines, footpaths and road surface are also being installed between Whitby Street and the top of Church Street.

The council spokesman added: “We are hoping to have the whole road reopened in early August, however, that is weather dependant.”

Although traffic will still be able to travel in both directions of Church Street, paths have been widened to make it more pedestrian-friendly.

Commenting on the work, Denise Ogden, the council’s director of regeneration and neighbourhoods, told Hartlepool Economic Regeneration and Tourism Forum: “The car won’t be king any more. It takes away all of the clutter and opens it up.

“The end product will be significant,”

Hartlepool civil engineering firm Seymour is carrying out the £3.4million works in Church Street and also Church Square.

It is funded by the Tees Valley Combined Authority, Heritage Lottery Fund and the council.

Last month the council approved a £129,000 grant scheme that businesses in the area affected by the works can apply to.

Aimed at small businesses, they can apply for up to £1,900.