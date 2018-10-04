Churches in Hartlepool and surrounding area prepare to mark 100th anniversary of the Armistice

There is still time to remember you want to go to the organ recital by Daniel Cook at Stranton Church on Saturday – tomorrow – at 7.30pm.

There is no charge for a ticket but donations towards the upkeep of the organ will be greatly appreciated.

Next Saturday, October 13, there is the ever popular ‘Last Night of the Headland Proms’ concert at St Hilda’s, though it is rather a misnomer as it starts at 2pm.

The music will be played by The Oddfellows Band and the concert is in aid of the Hope and Grace Initiative, a charity which helps support struggling families.

You can get tickets in church, by calling 01429 870310, by email at music@hartlepool-sthilda.org.uk or buy them from the Cornerstone in St George’s, Park Road.

The cost is £9 and includes a drink in the interval.

Looking ahead, the Mayor Coun Allan Barclay would like to warmly invite you to his Civic Service which is to be held at All Saints’ Church, Stranton, Hartlepool, on Sunday November 4, at 6pm.

It is hoped to have representatives from the two causes the mayor is supporting this year: The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group, who will provide a brief insight into their work.

Everyone is invited, but you are asked to be in your seat by 5.50pm.

The following weekend is, of course, the 100th anniversary of the ending of the First World War.

On the Saturday, November 10, ‘A Concert of Remembrance’ with The Fishburn Band will be held at 6pm in St George’s URC Church at the corner of York Road and Park Road. The band will be conducted by Lewis Wilkinson.

Tickets cost £6 and can be bought from the Cornerstone in St George’s buildings or from any band member.

The following day, Sunday October 11, will see civic services of remembrance also in many churches.

This year will be special, not only for the centenary, but also to remember all the bellringers, among others, who were lost as a result of the conflict.

It’s estimated 1,400 were killed and so there has been an effort to recruit an equal number to ring the bells to mark the Armistice.

It’s hoped that in Hartlepool half muffled bells will ring for the morning services at St Aidan’s, St Oswald’s and Stranton, and also at Christ Church, now the art gallery, before the civic service at 11am.

It is hoped that at 12.30pm, the bells will ring out at all three churches, this time unmuffled, to celebrate the Armistice.

This will mark the end of the four years when the church bells fell silent.