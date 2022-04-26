The incident involving a black Ford Kuga and a blue Citroen C4 happened just after 3pm on Monday, April 25, at the junction of Stockton Road and Park Road.

A road closure was in place from Burn Valley roundabout until 5.18pm.

Cleveland Police have said that the driver of the Citroen has been arrested on suspicion of disqualified driving, drug driving and no insurance.

Police say the driver of the blue Citroen C4 has been arrested following a two-car collision in Hartlepool's Park Road.

A force spokesperson said on Tuesday: “There is an ongoing investigation.

“A 37-year-old man, the driver of the Citroen, was arrested on suspicion of disqualified driving, drug driving and no insurance. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Any witnesses are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 68801.”

Two fire engines, police and the ambulance service attended the collision on Monday afternoon and two people were treated at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident in Hartlepool on Monday afternoon.

Cleveland Fire Brigade advised people to avoid the area at the time.

Cleveland Police said at the time: “There is a collision which was reported at 3.10pm on Park Road involving a Ford Kuga and a Citroen C4. Ambulance service colleagues are on scene alongside police.

"There is a road closure from Burn Valley roundabout. Emergency services remain on scene.”