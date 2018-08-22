Civic funeral to be held for hospital campaigner Keith Fisher

Council chiefs will pay their respects to campaigner Keith Fisher as it was agreed he will be given a civic funeral.

Keith Fisher sadly died at around 9pm on last Tuesday at James Cook University Hospital as a result of complications following open heart surgery.

The dad-of-one, 76, had been instrumental in the Save Our Hospital Group as its chairman, which campaigned to keep emergency services open at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

He leaves behind his son Mike Fisher, 45, granddaughter Rachael, 20, and daughter-in-law Melanie Fisher, who are from Hartlepool.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman said: “When a serving or former councillor passes away, their family is offered the opportunity of a civic funeral as a mark of the council’s respect.

“A civic funeral means that the Mayor attends the funeral together with other representatives of the council and representatives of the police and fire services.

“In a further mark of respect, the council mace is displayed at the funeral service.”

When civic funerals are held, councils have no responsibility for organisation or funding and they are opportunities for authority’s to pay their respects.

The funeral will also see a motorcycle escort tribute to the respected hospital campaigner and former Hartlepool ward councillor.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 24, at St Andrew’s Church in Blackhall.

The service will be held at 2.15pm, followed by cremation at 3.30pm at Durham.

He served as a councillor in the Hart ward and was also a magistrate for several years.