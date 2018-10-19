Cleveland Fire Brigade call to stay safe and attend organised displays to mark Bonfire Night - here's where you can go

Fire brigade bosses are calling on people to stay safe on Bonfire Night and attend officially organised displays.

Stay safe and only attend an organised fireworks display is the message from Cleveland Fire Brigade for November 5 celebrations.

Steve Johnson, Area Manager, Prevention and Protection at Cleveland Fire brigade, said: “We want everyone to enjoy themselves and it is much safer to leave the handling of fireworks to the experts.

"Going to an organised display, on a secure and cordoned off site keeps you well away from danger and possible injury.

"Many have music, food and other entertainment to add to the fun.

“Our local authorities and community groups invest resources to put on excellent, safe and enjoyable events. We are asking everyone to please follow our advice to enjoy the celebrations in safety.”

Hartlepool Borough Council's display is being held at Seaton Carew seafront on Monday, November 5.

The event starts at 4pm, the entertainment will start at 5pm, and the fireworks display will commence at 6.30pm.

The front, between the Station Lane and Elizabeth Way junctions, will be closed from 6.15pm-7.15pm.

Last year the event attracted crowds and was hailed a success by the council.



An organised display is also being held at the Raby Arms pub, Hart Village, on Saturday, November 3, from 5.30pm, with the fireworks starting at 6.15pm.

Both events are free.

Peterlee Fireworks Display will be held at the Pavillion, Helford Road, Peterlee.

Gates open at 5pm, with the display at .30pm.

The display is free and no ticket or wristband is required.

Firework displays are being held across the region in the days surrounding Bonfire Night.