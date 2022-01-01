Cleveland Fire Brigade called out two hours into New Year after car collision in Billingham
A driver was involved in a collision early into the New Year attended by the fire brigade.
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 10:10 am
One vehicle had a collision on Belasis Avenue, in Billingham, at 2.10am on Saturday, January 1.
One fire appliance from Billingham and one from Stoctkton attended the incident.
According to Cleveland Fire Brigade’s incidents page, one male was out of the vehicle when they arrived.
The brigade cleared the roadway before leaving at about 2.50am.