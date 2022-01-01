One vehicle had a collision on Belasis Avenue, in Billingham, at 2.10am on Saturday, January 1.

One fire appliance from Billingham and one from Stoctkton attended the incident.

According to Cleveland Fire Brigade’s incidents page, one male was out of the vehicle when they arrived.

Belasis Avenue, Billingham.

The brigade cleared the roadway before leaving at about 2.50am.

