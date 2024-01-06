Cleveland Fire brigade frees casualty from vehicle after 'serious' collision on A689 in Hartlepool
Police, together with Cleveland Fire Brigade and the ambulance service rushed to the crash on the A689 Stockton Road near Greatham shortly after 9pm on January 5.
Police closed the dual carriageway in both directions for several hours while they dealt with the incident and asked motorists to use alternative routes.
The road had reopened by early on Saturday, January 6.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said it had two appliances at the incident after they were called at 9.17pm.
The brigade said firefighters freed one casualty from a vehicle and made the road safe.
They left the scene at around 11.10pm.
