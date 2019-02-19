Cleveland Fire Brigade performs positively in public perception survey

A public survey on Cleveland Fire Brigade shows a ‘positive picture’ of firefighters and their work according to bosses.

Surveys were carried out of all fire and rescue services in England during summer 2018 to find out the public perception of each service.

Nearly 18,000 responses were received from across the country, with 436 from the Cleveland Fire Brigade area, making it the third highest for number of responses.

Figures found 77% of people were highly or fairly satisfied with the fire and rescue service, 7% higher than the national average.

It was also found 87% of people think the brigade has a good reputation, again bettering the national average of 85%.

The responses to the survey were presented to Cleveland Fire Authority by chief fire officer Ian Hayton, who said the results were largely positive for the area.

He said: “83% said they would speak highly of this authority and the fire and rescue service, again a very positive indicator for this authority.

“The bottom line in relation to our priorities and responsibilities is basically response, response, and response.

“Whether that’s in relation to fire or responding to other life threatening emergencies.

“Overall there’s no doubt in my view that it’s an extremely positive picture given from this survey in regards to this authority and this fire and rescue service.”

He added the responses also showed the importance of Facebook and online services as that is how the majority of people find out what is happening with the brigade.

Additionally 91% said they felt confident when accessing and speaking to the brigade in an emergency, ahead of the national average of 89%.

Finally 53% said they felt informed about the fire service, compared to 42% nationally.

Coun Marjorie James, Hartlepool representative on the authority, noted the responses from each district were quite reflective of the per capita of the Cleveland area and said it was quite pleasing.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service