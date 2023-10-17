Cleveland Fire Brigade put out fire on land close to Hartlepool church and primary school
The fire brigade were called to a blaze between a church and primary school in Hartlepool.
Firefighters responded to a bush on fire between Grange Primary School and St Patrick’s Church at Owton Manor on Sunday evening.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called on 15/10/2023 at 18.06 to an incident on Owton Manon Lane in Hartlepool.
"Bush on fire between St Patrick’s Church and Grange Primary School. One fire engine in attendance from Hartlepool.
"We had left the scene by 18.43.”