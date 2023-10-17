News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Cleveland Fire Brigade put out fire on land close to Hartlepool church and primary school

The fire brigade were called to a blaze between a church and primary school in Hartlepool.
By Mark Payne
Published 17th Oct 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Firefighters responded to a bush on fire between Grange Primary School and St Patrick’s Church at Owton Manor on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called on 15/10/2023 at 18.06 to an incident on Owton Manon Lane in Hartlepool.

"Bush on fire between St Patrick’s Church and Grange Primary School. One fire engine in attendance from Hartlepool.

"We had left the scene by 18.43.”

Related topics:Hartlepool