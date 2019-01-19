Cleveland firefighters tackle fire at former nightclub

Firefighters are currently tackling a former nightclub which is ablaze in Middlesbrough.

Ten appliances from Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to a fire at the old Arena Nightclub in Middlesbrough earlier this morning.

A spokesman for fire brigade said: "Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 9.39am and are currently in attendance at the old Arena Nightclub, Newport Road, Cannon Park in Middlesbrough.

"We have 10 fire fighting appliances in attendance. We have an aerial ladder platform and command and control with supporting appliance.

"This is a fire involving the building. Further updates will follow."