Cleveland Police announces appointment of new interim Chief Constable

A new interim Chief Constable has been appointed at Cleveland Police.

Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger has announced that Humberside Chief Constable Lee Freeman is to lead Cleveland Police on a temporary secondment.

The three month arrangement was agreed this morning by Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter, following the resignation of Chief Constable Mike Veale last week.

The former Chief Constable of Cleveland Police resigned less than a year after taking over after 'serious' allegations emerged about his conduct.

Mike Veale, who arrived from Wiltshire Police in March last year, stood down with immediate affect.

Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said an investigation is under way into allegations against Mr Veale.

The newly appointed Mr Freeman will make his first visit to the force on Wednesday, January 23, and will take up his post on Monday, January 28.

Until his arrival, the Chief Officer team will continue to lead the force.

PCC Barry Coppinger said: “I would like to express my thanks to Keith and his team at Humberside for their continued support in facilitating these arrangements.

“Lee has an excellent track record and comes highly recommended by the College of Policing.

“I’m sure he will quickly establish himself and will bring a period of stability while we look to begin the recruitment process for a new Chief Constable”