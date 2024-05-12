Police wish to trace missing Olivia Pounder, left, and Millie Burdis.

Cleveland Police are appealing for help to trace two teenage girls who have gone missing from Hartlepool.

Olivia Pounder, 14, and Millie Burdis, 16, were last seen at around 4.30pm on Friday, May 10, in the Bede Grove area of town.

Olivia is described as a white female, of slim build, who is 4ft 6in tall with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the letters ‘Coco’ on the front and ripped denim shorts with a small Valentino black bag with ‘V’ on the front.

Millie is described as a white female, of slim build, who is 5ft 2in tall with long dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit and trainers.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers believe they are together and are appealing for anyone who may have seen them to get in touch.