Cleveland Police appeal for help to trace missing Hartlepool teenagers Olivia Pounder and Millie Burdis
Olivia Pounder, 14, and Millie Burdis, 16, were last seen at around 4.30pm on Friday, May 10, in the Bede Grove area of town.
Olivia is described as a white female, of slim build, who is 4ft 6in tall with long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the letters ‘Coco’ on the front and ripped denim shorts with a small Valentino black bag with ‘V’ on the front.
Millie is described as a white female, of slim build, who is 5ft 2in tall with long dark hair.
She was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit and trainers.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers believe they are together and are appealing for anyone who may have seen them to get in touch.
“Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting 087060 or 087068.”
