Graham Keenan, from Middlesbrough, was last seen at around 9am on Friday, June 16, near Marton Road.

It is believed the 51-year-old may have taken a taxi to Hartlepool and possibly travelled on to Newcastle.

He also has links to Thornaby, Stockton and Billingham.

Graham Keenan.

Graham is described as a white male, 6ft tall, of slim build and is tanned. He also has spider tattoos across body.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a grey t-shirt, and a black trilby hat.