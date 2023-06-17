Cleveland Police appeal to trace missing Middlesbrough man who may have travelled to Hartlepool
Graham Keenan, from Middlesbrough, was last seen at around 9am on Friday, June 16, near Marton Road.
It is believed the 51-year-old may have taken a taxi to Hartlepool and possibly travelled on to Newcastle.
He also has links to Thornaby, Stockton and Billingham.
Graham is described as a white male, 6ft tall, of slim build and is tanned. He also has spider tattoos across body.
He was last seen wearing black shorts, a grey t-shirt, and a black trilby hat.
Cleveland Police said: “Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who think they might have seen Graham to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 036102.”