Cleveland Police appeal to trace missing Middlesbrough man who may have travelled to Hartlepool

Police have issued an appeal to find a man due to concerns for his welfare.
By Mark Payne
Published 17th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read

Graham Keenan, from Middlesbrough, was last seen at around 9am on Friday, June 16, near Marton Road.

It is believed the 51-year-old may have taken a taxi to Hartlepool and possibly travelled on to Newcastle.

He also has links to Thornaby, Stockton and Billingham.

Graham is described as a white male, 6ft tall, of slim build and is tanned. He also has spider tattoos across body.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a grey t-shirt, and a black trilby hat.

Cleveland Police said: “Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who think they might have seen Graham to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 036102.”

