Cleveland Police confirm body found at coastal beauty spot was serving officer

Cleveland Police has confirmed the body of a man found was one of its serving detectives.

The force has issued a statement on the discovery of a body which followed reports of an incident yesterday.

A spokeswoman said: "Yesterday afternoon officers were sent to an incident at Huntcliff in Saltburn where unfortunately a man’s body was found.

“Sadly we can also confirm that the man was a serving Cleveland Police Officer, Detective Inspector Richie Baker.

“Richie’s family has been informed and our thoughts and sympathies are with them.

"He was 54 and he had 28 years’ service with Cleveland Police.

“Richie was part of a strong, close team and was extremely well regarded by his colleagues.

"Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death are on-going and officers are supporting Richie’s family and colleagues.

"His family has asked for privacy at this very difficult time and we would urge that everyone respects this.”