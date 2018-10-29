Cleveland Police detective due to face first misconduct hearing over 'inappropriate sexual' behaviour

A detective who works for Cleveland Police is due to attend a hearing into alleged gross misconduct against women colleagues.

Detective Inspector Simon Hurwood is set to attend a misconduct hearing into alleged gross misconduct against a 'significant number' of female officers and staff.

It is said to have happened over a 14-year period.

The force confirmed Det Insp Simon Hurwood will be the subject of a hearing starting on this morning.

It stated on its website: "The officer is accused of inappropriate sexual and other behaviour in relation to a significant number of female officers and staff between 2004 and 2018."

The hearing is to take place at Middlesbrough Football Club starting at 10am.