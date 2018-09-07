Cleveland Police fail to identify suspects in 74% of residential burglaries

Almost three quarters of investigations into residential burglaries are closed by Cleveland Police with no suspected culprit in the frame.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, the investigations into 4,463 residential burglaries were close by police officers for Cleveland Police and Durham Constabulary with no suspect identified.

Across three offence types - including theft or unauthorised vehicle taking, shoplifting and residential burglaries - thousands of probes were shut with no suspect identified, figures from the Home Office reveal.

The revelations prompted warnings that victims could be put off reporting offences, while criminals are given a “green light to reoffend”.

Police chiefs say increased demand and reduced officer numbers mean they have to prioritise cases where there is a realistic chance of prosecution.

Figures for Cleveland Police show probes into 61% of theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle offences, 74% of residential burglaries and 35% of shoplifting offences are closed before a suspect is identified.

While Durham Constabulary, closes probes into 59% of theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle, 31% of shoplifting cases, and 69% of residential burglaries for the same reason.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We expect the police to take all reports of crime seriously, to investigate and to bring the offenders to court so that they can receive appropriate punishment.

“However we recognise that crime is changing and police demand is becoming increasingly complex.

“That is why we have provided a strong and comprehensive £13 billion funding settlement to ensure the police have the resources they need to carry out their vital work.

“The Government remains alert to changes in trends and new methods used by criminals - and we will continue to work with the police, industry and others to consider the evidence and what more can be done to prevent these crimes taking place.”