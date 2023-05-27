News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany

Cleveland Police issue appeal to locate missing 28-year-old Hartlepool man Jamie Ferry

Police are appealing to the public for help in finding a man following concerns for his welfare.
By Mark Payne
Published 27th May 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read

Police say 28 year-old Jamie Ferry went missing from the Hartlepool area on the evening of Friday, May 26.

He is known to frequent areas around Church Street, in Hartlepool, and the area along the coast towards Seaton Carew.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said: “Police have concerns for Jamie's welfare – if you have seen Jamie or have information on his whereabouts please contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting ref 101596.”

Jamie FerryJamie Ferry
Jamie Ferry
Most Popular
Read More
Teesside Crown Court trial fixed for former Hartlepool firm charged with corpora...
Related topics:Cleveland PoliceHartlepoolPoliceSeaton Carew