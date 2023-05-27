Cleveland Police issue appeal to locate missing 28-year-old Hartlepool man Jamie Ferry
Police are appealing to the public for help in finding a man following concerns for his welfare.
Police say 28 year-old Jamie Ferry went missing from the Hartlepool area on the evening of Friday, May 26.
He is known to frequent areas around Church Street, in Hartlepool, and the area along the coast towards Seaton Carew.
Cleveland Police said: “Police have concerns for Jamie's welfare – if you have seen Jamie or have information on his whereabouts please contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting ref 101596.”