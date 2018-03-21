Cleveland Police officer suspended after sex attack arrest

A policeman has been arrested and quizzed over sexual assault allegations.

The Cleveland Police officer, whose identity has not been revealed, was later released without charge while investigations continue.

A force spokesperson said: “On Friday 2nd March a serving police officer was arrested at his home in Stockton-on-Tees in relation to allegations of sexual assault.

"The officer has been suspended, without prejudice, and has been released under investigation.

"The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by Cleveland Police who returned it back to the force for local investigation.

“Cleveland Police takes all reports of sexual offences very seriously and works with partner organisations to support victims.

"If you have been the victim of any form of sexual assault, or if you have been affected by any of the issues in the media around such abuse, we would encourage you to contact police on the 101 number, or contact local charities and support groups, such as the Teesside Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC). Contact details for which are on the SARC website at www.sarcteesside.co.uk.”