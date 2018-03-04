Cleveland Police praise drivers for heeding warnings in 'severe weather'

Motorists across the Cleveland area have been praised by the police force for helping ease the burden on emergency services throughout the snowy weather.

A statement, issued by the force today, thanked members of the public for "heeding warnings" during the cold weather, which made for "treacherous" driving conditions.

Ward Jackson Park.

It continued: "Motorists took advice to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary; this helped ease the burden on all services and this is to be commended.

"With the picture improving as milder temperatures spread north it is expected all services will resume as ‘business as usual’ on Monday."

The weather is expected to get milder throughout the week, but there is an ice warning in place for across the North East region.



Cleveland Police is warning drivers to proceed with caution, especially in rural areas where some minor roads still may be covered with snow.

Snow in Hartlepool