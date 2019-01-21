Cleveland Police preparing for ‘potential protest and disorder’ if no-deal Brexit gets go-ahead

Cleveland Police are making preparations for a range of possibilities ahead of Brexit which is scheduled in less than 10 weeks time.

Bosses at Cleveland Police say they are preparing for delays at ports, potential for protest and disorder, and civil contingencies is a no-deal Brexit goes ahead on March 29.

It comes as Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons to outline the Government’s Plan B after MPs voted against her Brexit deal last week.

With a no-deal Brexit still on the table, public services have been steeling themselves for the possible consequences.

Will Green, head of corporate communications, said: “We are preparing for the operational impact of a no deal Brexit, including the impact of delays at borders and ports, potential for protest and disorder, and civil contingencies.

“We have reviewed government planning assumptions and assessed the threat and risk of a range of possible scenarios – this is kept under regular review.”

Durham Constabulary stopped short of cancelling leave and reassured the public that the force would be ready for any situation.

A spokesman for the force said: “As members of the public would expect, we are planning for all possible outcomes and all possible scenarios, including a no-deal Brexit.

“There are no plans at present to cancel officers’ leave, although this position is under constant review.

“Brexit presents an unprecedented set of circumstances and there will be a number of policing challenges in the months ahead, but we are ready to respond to whatever situation arises to protect the public.”

In the health sector, teams at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust are busy researching what the impacts will be and looking up to NHS England to see what is being done.

Julie Gillon, chief executive at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It is our responsibility as a Trust to ensure that we can continue to deliver the very best level of care to the communities we serve.

“We have a team dedicated to researching the impact of all Brexit outcomes, meeting with the wider executive team regularly to keep us updated.

“Additionally, we are working closely with colleagues at NHS England to ensure that we have the necessary support in place to prepare for every eventuality.”

By James Cain and Alex Metcalfe