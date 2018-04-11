Cleveland Police rated as 'good' for second year running

Cleveland Police has been rated as being a 'good' force by an independent watchdog.

This is the second year running that the force has been given the 'good' rating.

It has been assessed by HMICFRS, with individual inspections taking place in 2017 and early 2018 looking at efficiency, legitimacy and effectiveness.

The judgments from each inspection were then brought together with other findings and information to produce a rounded annual assessment of Cleveland Police.

Reporting on efficiency and leadership in November last year, inspectors concluded the force is good at keeping people safe and has strong and effective leadership.

It highlighted the force’s strength in forward planning, understanding demand, listening to and receiving feedback from its workforce, seeking and implementing new ideas and effective partnership working.

A legitimacy report published in December 2017 detailed how the force’s officers and staff treat people.

While acknowledging that there were some areas for improvement, it stated that Everyone Matters - the force’s organisational development programme delivering on equality, diversity and human rights - and the Transforming Professional Standards process - which has delivered a directorate of standards and ethics - were having a positive effect.

Both Everyone Matters and leading Professional Standards reform, are key commitments in the PCC’s Investing in Our Police objective under Cleveland’s Police & Crime Plan.

The effectiveness inspection focused on areas of policing where risk to the public was most acute, including preventing crime and tackling antisocial behaviour, protecting vulnerable people and specialist capabilities.

Inspectors again gave a 'good' ranking for the force in how it keeps people safe and reduces crime.

Chief Constable Mike Veale said: “I’m delighted to see that the HMICFRS, an independent watchdog, has again rated Cleveland Police as'good.

"This shows the excellent progress we have made and it makes for a solid foundation as we aim to become one of the top performing forces in the country.

“Having only been in the force for a few weeks I have been incredibly impressed by the officers and staff who do such a great job in protecting our communities.

"We know we have more work to do to take our service to the next level so we will continue the work we have commenced to address the areas we could be better in.

“As a force, we remain committed to providing the very best service we can.”

PCC Barry Coppinger added: “Today’s report makes pleasant reading in the main and it is clear evidence of the excellent progress the force is making.

“The inspector has recognised the progress we have made in our approach to dealing with people and complaints.

"This is ongoing work and I know that further improvement is needed.

“I echo the Chief Constable in his desire to see Cleveland Police as an outstanding force and I firmly believe there is the drive, energy and commitment right across the organisation for this to happen.

“There’s no denying that policing nationally is under extreme pressure - and Cleveland is no exception.

"Financial pressures and the ever changing nature of crime all present a challenge but it is one which we will rise to.

“At the many community meetings I attend, I receive positive feedback about the work our officers are doing.

"The public can be reassured that we will always do all we can to identify areas of threat, risk and harm and that our priority is keeping them safe.

“I know that police officers, staff and volunteers are justifiably proud of the work that they do to make a difference to our communities and I call upon all local leaders to recognise the progress that Cleveland Police continues to make as a 'good' police service on a journey towards achieving a rating of outstanding.”