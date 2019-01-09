Cleveland Police warning after man makes fake calls claiming to be officer

Police are warning members of the public after a man made telephone calls purporting to be a police officer.

Two calls were made to members of the public, the first at around 4am on Saturday 5th January and the second at around 4.40am the same morning.

The man claimed to be a Sergeant calling from Middlesbrough Police Station.

No details were given over the phone, however, officers from Cleveland Police would like to remind the public to always be alert to who is calling them and to contact the organisation concerned to check that the caller is genuine if unsure.