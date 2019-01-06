Coastal searches launched after clothing is found close to beach

The emergency services carried out a sweep of the coast over fears someone was missing when clothes were found near the beach.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team was joined by their colleagues from Seaham, Cleveland Police officers, both of the town's RNLI lifeboats, the Newcastle-based National Police Air Service helicopter and its own senior coastal operations officers from Hartlepool and Whitby following the call out just after 4pm yesterday.

They were altered to respond to a report of a missing person after belongings were found close to the beach.

A second search of the Steetley Pier area was later carried out after further information was called in

A spokesman for the Hartlepool Coastguard said: "After searching the area and nothing found we were all stood down.

"Just after arriving back on station we were contacted to say someone was seen on the top of Steetley Pier.

"Searches were again conducted by ourselves and colleagues from other agencies including police air support and Cleveland Fire Service.

"Again nothing was found and we were stood down."

The services have issued a reminder to call 999 in all instances of coastal emergencies and to ask for the Coastguard.