Coastguard appeal over washed up canoe at Hartlepool

Coastguard officials are appealing for information after a canoe was washed up at Hartlepool.

Humber Coastguard was alerted at 1.45pm on Monday to the washed-up canoe at the Banjo Pier.

Investigations have led the team to believe no one was in distress but are trying to identify the canoe’s owner.

In an appeal which has been shared on social media the service said: “The Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue team have investigated and although we are unable to identify the owner, we do not believe anyone to be in distress.

“If anyone has any information or can identify the canoe then please call 01262 672317 and speak to us at Humber Coastguard.”