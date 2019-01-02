Coastguard called after reports of man in distress near pier in Hartlepool

An early-morning search was carried out following reports from family members of a man in distress in Hartlepool.

Coastguard teams from Hartlepool and Seaham were called to reports of a distressed man in the vicinity of Middleton Piers at 2.36am this morning.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "We arrived on scene and searched Middleton south all the way up to Newburn Bridge.

"With such a big area we asked for Seaham Coastguard to assist who went north from our station checking Middleton North pier and Banjo pier area."

Teams were searching the area for a 'couple of hours ' before they received reports that the man had been located in the town centre.

* You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans. Whatever you’re going through, call us free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.