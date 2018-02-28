College sites to close early following snow chaos

College sites in the North East have had to close their doors today following the bad weather.

Sunderland College will close early today to allow staff and students to get home safely.

Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

A statement on the college's Facebook page earlier today said that all sites would stay open.

But bosses have now said that the college will be closed from 3.30pm today to allow staff and students to get home early.

The college will remain closed tomorrow but will re-open on Friday.

Meanwhile a statement on East Durham College's Facebook page read: "The college will be CLOSED today to staff and students due to the snow and treacherous conditions on the roads.

"All campus sites are closed.

"Please keep checking the college website or our Facebook page for updates."

Hartlepool Sixth Form College is also closing early today and will be closed tomorrow.