College student’s delight in prestigious national competition

A college student proved to be a cut above to win a podium place in a national competition.

Suzanne Woodward, 27, a student at East Durham College, won a third place prize in barbering at the Association of Hair and Therapy (AHT) competition.

She competed against 22 other competitors and had just 30 minutes to complete a ‘cut and style’ on their models, where students were judged on technique, style and speed.

In early February, Suzanne placed first in the AHT Regional competitions in Gateshead, earning the right to compete at the annual national competition, held in the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Suzanne, from Peterlee, said: “This is only my second ever competition – I was really happy to just win at the regionals! It’s amazing to come third out of everyone in the country and I hope to do even better at my next competition.”

Currently studying Level 3 barbering at East Durham College, Suzanne came late into the barbering industry after previously taking courses in performing arts, then moving on to work as a personal trainer.

“I accidentally fell into barbering after wanting a change from my previous career,” Suzanne added. “I went to Saks to complete my Level 2 barbering course, then decided to come to EDC to complete my Level 3 course because the college is one of the only places around the region that gives students the chance to compete in competitions, and I’m very competitive!” Alison Scattergood, who teaches barbering and hairdressing techniques at the college, said: “To come third is a remarkable achievement.”