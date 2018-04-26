College students brush up skills for painting competition

Two talented painting and decorating students are brushing up on their skills as they get ready to compete in a prestigious national competition.

Linda McDonnell, 18, and Keiron Naylor, 19, from East Durham College in Peterlee, will be taking part in the Johnstone’s Trade 2018 Young Painter of the Year competition as the paint brand hunts for the UK’s best young painting and decorating talent.

I’m really looking forward to it Linda McDonnell

Now in its 14th year, the search is set to be the biggest yet, with more prizes than ever, including cash and the latest painting and decorating products from top suppliers.

Linda, said: “I’m really looking forward to it, although I’m naturally pretty nervous.

“I’m sure it will be a great experience and something good to put on my CV and talk about at future job interviews.”

In a twist on previous years, the 2018 Young Painter of the Year competition will crown a total of eight regional winners, as well as eight runners up.

Entrants will battle it out at their nearest skills-based regional final, taking place at colleges across the UK throughout April and May.

The North East regional final will take place at Newcastle College on May 3.

The winner from each region will receive £200, as well as a fantastic prize bundle of quality decorating tools from a range of leading suppliers, including Toupret, Purdy, 3M, Mirka, Packexe and more.

A runner-up will also be awarded a cash prize of £100, while everyone that enters will receive a selection of Fat Hog sundries.

This year’s eight regional winners will also be invited to get involved in Johnstone’s Trade’s many charitable painting and decorating projects across the UK.