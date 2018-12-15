Collisions on A19 and A1(M) lead police to warn drivers to avoid travelling due to freezing temperatures

Motorists have been advised not to travel as the emergency services deal with a number of crashes on the A19 and A1(M) after snow and freezing conditions hit the region.

Durham Constabulary and highways officers are among those called to two crashes in the Castle Eden area of the northbound carriageway.

Road policing officers from Cleveland have closed off a section of the route from the Hartlepool area while the incidents are being dealt with.

A spokesman said: "The A19 northbound in Cleveland is temporarily closed due to a collision.

"Ice is impacting road conditions and drivers are urged not to take any unnecessary journeys."

Durham Constabulary has issued a warning over the A19 driving conditions and said: "We are currently advising against all non-essential travel on the A19 due to a large number of collisions so far tonight.

"The road may not appear that bad, but patches of black ice are causing a lot of issues for drivers.

"If you must use the A19, please exercise extreme caution and drive carefully."

The services are working to help those involved and clear the road, with plans to bring in gritters to cover that section of the road again.

The reports of the collisions were made to police at 7.15pm with details still being gathered by the services.

Meanwhile, Durham Constabulary has also been called to deal with a two collisions near the Bowburn Interchange on the outskirts of Durham City.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police would like to remind drivers to take extra care when driving this evening due to the freezing temperatures and wintery weather conditions.

"The Force Control Room are taking numerous reports of road traffic collisions across the county."